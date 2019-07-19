Reggae, World Music to be Jammin’ on Stage Saturday in Duluth

The Reggae and World Music Festival is Happening Saturday, July 20

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, July 20, the 14th annual Bayfront Reggae and World Music festival will attract folks from all across the globe.

Show producer Janna Dreher and entertainer Olatunji stopped by FOX 21 Local News Friday morning to chat about the upcoming festival.

Gates will open Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The festival is open to all ages, and will include music, entertainment, food and fun.

Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival is a tribute to world music and those international performers who spread the message of love, hope and equality for all people worldwide.

This year’s line-up includes some of the hottest stars in Reggae & Soca music:

Kymani Marley – Jamaica

Kabaka Pyramid – Jamaica

Demarco – Jamaica

Olatunji – Trinidad

Samantha Moon – Local

Belizean Vibes – Belize/Local

Woodblind

DJ Sound of Fujun

Tickets are $55.00 (Advance online +tax/fees) and $55.00 at the gate- cash only at gate. ATM Machines will be available. Adults 18+: $55 | Seniors 62 and older: $50 – Must present a valid photo ID | Youth 12-17: $25 | *Children 11 and under free with paid adult*

Click here for more information.