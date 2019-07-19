South End Days in Superior Kicks off with Neighborhood Rummage Sales

Houses off Tower Avenue host rummage sales.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Bargain hunters hit a gold mine in Superior for the annual weekend rummage sales kicking off South End Days.

Dozens of houses lining the streets near Webster Dream Park were open to the public to stop and shop.

Susan Vogt says she loves selling crafts at South End Days because of all the people she gets to see.

“I just love to see people. I get to see people that I don’t get to see very often. This morning I saw a friend who i haven’t seen in years, I just had one of my students from this past year come and give me a big hug, so it’s just lots of fun to be able to see people that i don’t get to see real often,” Vogt said.

The rummage sales and South End Days festival continues Saturday morning starting at 8.