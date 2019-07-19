Superior Police and Fire Departments Battle It Out for Guns ‘N’ Hoses Softball Game

SUPERIOR, Wis,. – The heroic men and women of the Superior Fire and Police departments, who sacrifice their lives everyday, get a chance to have some fun during this annual charity softball game.

The dugout heats up as each emergency team battle it out.

Both hoping to win it all, one team in particular has a strategy in mind.

“Keeping the cops from cheating,” said Fire Inspector Brandon Cardenas

Using that strategy the fire department is hopeful for a great outcome.

“We suffered a horrible loss last year and we’re hoping to come back and turn that around,” Cardenas explains.

Bleachers were packed with superior residents, on duty officers and fire fighters cheering on each team.

The organizer says this game is a step towards building a better bond with the community and emergency services.

“Especially right now with the way that we kind of have that gap between police. It’s a great opportunity for people to come out cheer them on and cheer on the fire department. Really connect and realize that they are people just like you and I,” said organizer Kalee Hermanson.

Proceeds raised from the this year’s friendly rivalry will go to support the new Webster Dream Park being built next month.

The winners walk away with the trophy and bragging rights.