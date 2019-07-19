Wild Defenseman Nick Seeler Visits Duluth Air Show

Seeler's grandparents were avid fans of planes.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the Duluth Air Show will take to the skies entertaining fans across the Northland. And Friday, they had a special guest stop by from the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Nick Seeler was in town to take in the sights and sounds of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Seeler says both of his grandfathers were in the Navy and loved planes.

“My mom’s dad passed away six years ago and my dad’s dad is still alive. I think he’s going to be a little jealous for this. I can’t wait to tell him about it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience so I’m going to take it all in and I’m grateful to be here,” Seeler said.