17-Year-Old Injured in Water Tubing Accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was injured in a water tubing accident Saturday afternoon at the Whiteface Reservoir, about ten miles south of Hoyt Lakes.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota teen had been tubing along with two other individuals behind a Sea-Doo Jet Ski when he was ejected from the tube and injured.

The two other individuals that were on the same tube as the victim were not injured.

The victim was transported by air to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.