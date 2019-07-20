Bayfront Gets Down to Reggae

Thousands come out to 14th Annual Reggae and World Music Festival.

DULUTH, Minn.- Bayfront Festival Park was grooving as crowds came out to get down at the 14th Annual Reggae and World Music Festival.

The Park was alive with people shopping exotic items, enjoying authentic Jamaican food, and coming together through the power of Reggae Music.

“Reggae music teaches life lessons,” said Arthur Sikor. “It’s not just any kind of music. It’s music that speaks to everyday, day to day life, talk about things that happen in society, things that happen in the community.

“Just bring everyone together because everyone has a common struggle.”

From vendors to children, everyone could be seen dancing to the mellow beats.

Every year the festival draws attendees from Canada, Illinois, and beyond.