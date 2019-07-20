Update: Suspect Arrested in Superior Hit-and-Run

SUPERIOR, Wis.- An adult female suspect has been arrested in connection with hit-and-run incident in Superior on Friday.

An 11-year-old boy, Cassius Carey, was hit on his bicycle by a vehicle.

We’re told he had bruises and cuts to his face, arms, and legs, but doctors say no internal bleeding and no broken bones.

As of Friday evening, he was being monitored at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. at the corner of Hammond Avenue and North 12th Street where witnesses say an SUV struck the boy.

Witnesses reported the suspected vehicle, a maroon or red SUV driven by a female, left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

This incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is directed to contact 911.

A longtime resident on Hammond Avenue says the intersection has frequent accidents and close calls before and after stop signs were put in.

“They’ve had stop signs here, they’ve taken them out,” said Kim Blume, a neighborhood resident. “It doesn’t matter if they are here or not. We always have accidents … people are just not paying attention.”