Duluth Police: Suspect Takes Officer’s Taser in Arrest, Limited Forced Used

Video courtesy: Facebook/Tiffany Mason

DULUTH, Minn. – A suspect took a Duluth Police Officer’s taser and pointed at another officer’s face during an arrest on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. at Tri Towers on the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue East.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an unwanted 32-year-old male who has a no-bail domestic warrant.

He fled on foot, officers detained him, and he resisted arrest.

During the arrest, the suspect took an officer’s taser and pointed it another officer’s face.

Police say they were able to cuff the subject using restraint and limited force.

“This incident illustrates the inherent dangers of police work and how quickly the dynamics can change when a subject is resisting

arrest,” commented Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

Based on preliminary review of the video, Tusken says he believes “officers responded reasonably by using restraint in the face of a dynamic and escalating arrest of a resisting subject.”

The suspect was taken to St. Louis County Jail for Disarming a Police Officer, Obstruction, 5th Degree Assault, and Fleeing on Foot.