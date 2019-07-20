Lake Superior Days Educate About Invasive Species

Viles of the invasive species were on hand to teach the public how bad they can be for the water systems.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Days are this weekend and scientists are at the maritime museum in Duluth educating the public on invasive species lurking in the waters.

Containers with the harmful species were on display with helpful information if someone comes across one of the species in the water.

“Invasive species effect everyone so whether you are a recreational boater, whether you turn on your lights, whether you drink water, they are a major threat to fisheries so they basically effect all aspects of recreation economies and communities that depend on healthy lakes and rivers,” said Doug Jensen who is the aquatic invasive species coordinator at the University of Minnesota Sea Grant Program.

The scientists will be at the maritime museum through Saturday with lampreys eels, zebra muscles, and other invasive species close up.