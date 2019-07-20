Thrill-Seeking Racers Compete in World Championship Snowmobile Watercross Competition

Racers from all over the world compete in the snowmobile watercross challenge.

GRANSTBURG, Wis.- The best of the best in an unconventional sport are spending their weekend competing in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

It’s the World Championship Snowmobile Watercross Competition.

Racers ripped through mud and water in Memory Lake.

They say they love the competition because of the comrade and thrill it brings.

“There’s no feeling like it. It’s almost like flying because you’re not supposed to do it. I mean riding a snowmobile on the water? There’s no better feeling in the world. You can’t compare it to anything really,” racer Matty Strogney said.

The fastest show on H2O continues all day Sunday. That’s when the world champion will be crowned.