UMD Marshall Allworth Planetarium Remembers Apollo Landing

UMD honors 50th anniversary with program for the community.

DULUTH, Minn.- To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing in Duluth, UMD’s Marshall W. Allworth Planetarium hosted a free anniversary event.

Participants could make their own stomp rocket, among other lunar crafts, to spark their curiosity about space.

“[It] went into more than just getting to the moon, it helped us with technological advances in lots of other areas as well,” said Planetarium Director Jessica Herrington.

“Teaching our kids as they grow up to stay curious and to stay excited about science and to want to explore because we need lots of scientists out there. ”

The Planetarium has free shows on Wednesdays, and it’s $5 for adults on weekends.