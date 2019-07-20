Watching the Planes Soar at Duluth Air and Aviation Expo

From bombers to Blue Angels, Airshow demonstrated the power of American aviation.

DULUTH, Minn.- The roars of jet engines could be heard for miles, but to see the source, you had to come down to Duluth International Airport.

“I didn’t really realize how big of a deal it was, so pretty awesome that it’s right here,” said National Guard Member Hunter Smith.

The show was not easy to put together, requiring a lot of manpower.

“The Duluth Airshow presented by St. Luke’s is comprised of about 36 board members, we’ve got 64 committee members, and out here today there’s over 1000 volunteers,” Ryan Kern, President of the Airshow, said.

“And we couldn’t do it without them.”

Spectators came from as far as other states to watch the planes go by. Their heads swiveling back and forth, following the aerial acrobatics.

“I’m here for him, ’cause my dad really likes this stuff,” said Matthew Carson. “It’s pretty great I like it a lot.”

But there’s one squad that draws the biggest crowd.

“The Blue Angels” Kern said.

Their engines powered up.

“Blue Angels, Blue Angels for sure,” said Smith.

One by one they taxied down the runway.

“I came here to see the Blue Angels,” Carson said.

Then the announcer’s voice crescendoed. “The Blue Angels!”

In a blur of shiny blue metal and wispy jet smoke, the Angels took off.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform in some of the most dangerous formations, some where they’re flying only 18 inches apart.

Suddenly they angled up to dart straight up into the sky, necks craning to catch a glimpse.

But soaring higher than any of the planes here, was the patriotism felt in the crowd for the men and women who have served in uniform.

“I’d say it feels really good,” Smith said.

“Cool that many people care,” said his fellow National Guard Member, Kaden Kucza. “Yeah I was just about to say, makes you feel appreciated,” Smith replied.