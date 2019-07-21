Governor Tony Evers Declares State Of Emergency For Wisconsin After Severe Weather

On Sunday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for the entire state after several regions of Wisconsin suffered through severe weather.

In the past week, many areas of Wisconsin were struck with confirmed tornadoes, strong winds, thunderstorms, hail, flash floods, and torrential downpours.

Toppled trees tore down power lines and crashed onto homes and cars, while debris from the storms blocked roads.

“I know many people, especially in northern and central Wisconsin have been impacted by the strong storms and power outages,” Governor Evers said. “The first responders and utilities have been doing a great job, working non-stop since the storms hit. I want to make sure all state resources are available to help get the power back on and debris removed.”

The state of emergency declaration will allow Wisconsin’s adjutant general to send the National Guard to help local authorities where they need support, while allowing all state agencies to give assistance as needed.