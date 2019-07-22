50-Year-Old Male Dead After Incident Involving Skidsteer Tractor

The Incident Happened Sunday, July 21 Around 8:00 p.m. in rural Cook, Minnesota

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An evening of yard work turned tragic for a 50-year-old male in rural Cook, Minnesota over the weekend.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received the call for help around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

When authorities arrived to the scene located in the 8700 Block of Highway 5 in Morcom Township (North of the Side Lake area), they discovered the adult male had been in a skidsteer tractor which had fell into a man made pond on the property.

At the time of arrival, the man had been underwater for almost 30 minutes.

According to authorities, family members had attempted to rescue the man by pulling out the tractor, but were unsuccessful.

After multiple rescue officials were on scene, they were able to remove the tractor, search the pond, but the occupant was not located.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad was able to use an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in the pond, and with its live camera and sonar technologies, were able to locate the male deceased at the bottom of the pond.

Authorities report the pond to be approximately eight feet deep.

Officials say it appears the man had been mowing grass with the tractor next to the man made pond and got too close to the edge, causing the tractor to fall into the pond upside down, ultimately trapping the driver underwater.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Midwest Medical Examiners Office in Ramsey, Minnesota.

Identification of the male will be released once family has been notified.

FOX 21 Local News will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.