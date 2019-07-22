Car on Fire on Blatnik Bridge in Superior

Crews responded, closed bridge causing heavy traffic.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Monday afternoon traffic was backed up coming out of Superior on the Blatnik Bridge as a car was found on fire.

Superior Fire and Police responded to the burning car. Crews were able to put out the fire.

This happened right off the on–ramp to I–35, causing a standstill both down Hammond avenue and Second street.

Crews towed the car away and opened up the bridge shortly after.

The cause of the fire and whether anyone was inside the car at the time is unknown.