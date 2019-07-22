Coffee Conversation: All Pints North Brew Fest at Bayfront Festival Park

All Pints North Brew Fest is Happening Saturday, July 27 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Craft brew enthusiasts are invited to raise a glass and cheers Saturday, July 27 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The All Pints North Brew Fest, established in 2012, is back for another year featuring more than 120 craft breweries.

Attendees will have the chance to sample from all of the vendors, two ounces at a time.

The festival also features live music and tasty food from across the region.

