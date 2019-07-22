Duluth Airshow 2019 Brings Potential Record Crowd

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airshow, presented by St. Luke’s had another successful year with early projections showing around 65,000 people attended the event over the weekend.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome of the 2019 show,” said Duluth Airshow President, Ryan Kern. “The weather really cooperated, and we had one of our strongest airshow performance line-ups ever.”

Kern says final numbers will not be available for another one to two weeks, but the 2019 show may break attendance records.

“2014 was a record year”, said Kern. “2019 has potential to be even larger. The crowd on Saturday exceeded our projections, and Sunday was larger than expected as well.”

The Duluth Airshow 2020 will feature the United State Air Force’s Thunderbirds and will take place July 18-19, 2020.