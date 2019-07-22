Duluth Native Matt Mellin Eyeing Back-to-Back Invite Wins

Mellin won the Arrowhead and Northland Invites last year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth native Matt Mellin won both the Arrowhead and Northland Invites last year, becoming the first golfer in four years to accomplish that feat in the same year.

But this time around, the former Greyhound is expecting a deep field of talented Northland golfers.

“Everyone that’s playing in the tournament is who I play with most of the time, and you’ve got Taylor Sundblom, one of my really good buddies, he’s always in the mix and he’s fine to play against, but these younger kids too. Last year, I played against Joey Cummings and Ryan Peterson and Derek Farrell, all of these guys that I grew up playing with and it’s pretty fun to play in a bigger setting like that,” Mellin said.

Both of the upcoming tournaments are of the match play variety, a specialty for Mellin, who will stick with the same game plan he had last year.

“I’m more of an aggressive player so I like to chase pins and sometimes chase putts. You’re going to play for three feet past the hole instead of laying it up there to secure your par. Sometimes it gives you an advantage where if you’re getting aggressive with a 15-20 foot putt and you hammer it three feet past, you still have a chance coming back. You can play a little more free and a little more aggressive, which is nice,” said Mellin.

The 93rd annual Arrowhead Invite begins this Thursday at the Ridgeview Country Club and will continue through Sunday’s championship round.