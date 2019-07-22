Hideaway Head Shop Coming to Downtown Duluth

New Head Shop coming to Superior Street.

DULUTH, Minn.-A new head shop selling tobacco and CBD products is coming to Superior Street in downtown Duluth.

Hideaway will be opening up their fifth store in the old Saw Mill Unpainted Furniture building.

Their website says they sell hand pipes, water pipes, e–cigarettes, art, apparel, CBD products and more.

Some nearby businesses, like Minnesota Surplus, say they are ready to welcome the head shop.

“Let them have at it,” said owner Pete Furo. “Everybody’s gotta make a living and I think it’s a new way of showing people how some of these products are coming out and how they can hopefully help people.”

As for the potential clientele the shop may bring? “Traffic creates traffic.”

Hideaway is a chain, with stores in the Minneapolis metro area, Apple Valley, Coon Rapids, Oakdale, and Hudson, Wisconsin.

The date they plan to open in Duluth is unknown.