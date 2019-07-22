Kids Learn First Hand Farming Experiences

Northland kids are doing chores on the farm, and harvesting peas, just like actual farmers would do on a daily basis

DULUTH, Minn.- Monday morning, Northland kids got hands on farming experience during a unique camp.

From chores on the farm, to working with the chickens and sheep, and even harvesting peas. Needless to say, the kids attending the camp had a lot of tasks to complete.

Those organizing the event also said they like them to think about their work on a spiritual level, which allows them to have a better with the land.

“What they are learning here and experiencing when they go back and plant a seed in their home plot they are tying that back to what did I learn and what does that mean for me in my life”, said Brian Hard, Director of Wilderness Experience.