Locals Enjoy New Electric Scooters in Duluth

"Leaf" electric scooters are available for people to ride around designated areas of Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s newest form of transportation is a little more electric than what most Northlanders are used to.

“Leaf” electric scooters can be found riding around downtown and various parts of the city.

Scooters are left and can be picked up for use in designated areas found on the “Leaf” phone app.

Erik Carlson says he’s seen people riding them on the internet, so it’s fun to finally have them in Duluth.

“Danny Duncan, he’s a YouTuber and he rides them in big cities. I saw one of them– just people riding them and I wanted to ride it, so I just bought it with my phone on the app and just started ripping it around,” Carlson said.

It costs 20 cents a minute to ride a scooter which can be paid for on the app.

The scooter’s have a “pause” feature that can be used so you won’t be charged if you’re not actively riding one.