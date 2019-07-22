MDA Holds Muscle Walk for Those Affected by Muscular Diseases

MDA Muscle Walk draws walkers to Leif Erickson Park.

DULUTH, Minn.- Monday night Leif Erickson park was taken over by walkers coming together for a good cause.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association held their first muscle walk in Duluth in a couple years.

MDA holds muscle walks throughout Minnesota, raising about $250,000 collectively for muscle disease research.

Organizers say the walks bring members of the community and those affected by muscular diseases together.

“I think the biggest thing that people learn is finding new people in the community that maybe they didn’t know before,” said Muscle Walk Coordinator Cassandra Rix. “And like I said it’s kind of a big spot for our families to come together as one and find these other resources that they may not know about.”

“And I think for the community it’s a good time for them to kind of come together and rally around.”

Organizers say in the past year, MDA was able to develop the first gene therapy for muscular atrophy, among other research developments.