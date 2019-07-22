Multiple U.S. Senators ask EPA to Re-Evaluate Continued use of Hydrogen Fluoride

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple U.S. Senators are asking the Environmental Protection Agency to re-evaluate the continued use of hydrogen fluoride at refineries across the country.

U.S. Senators Tina Smith (D-MN), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), and Cory A. Booker (D-NJ) signed a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Friday stating the EPA needed to promptly review the refineries risk management plans to protect communities.

“It is clear that your agency needs to re-evaluate the existing Risk Management Plans for all refineries that use HF to determine whether their plans robustly protect workers and communities from potentially catastrophic HF releases. Refineries in Utah and Louisiana have already demonstrated the viability of alternatives to HF by ending the use of HF in their processes. In April, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) called upon your agency to update a 1993 study of HF’s hazards to help evaluate the adequacy of refineries’ risk management plans and the viability of HF alternatives. We believe these are wise recommendations and urge you to follow them.”

In the letter the Senators also urge the EPA to ensure communities are aware of the hazards of HF stating, “In many cases, including the Husky Refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, most people living near the refinery are totally unaware of the presence of such a hazardous chemical in their community.”

The letter from the Senators comes one week after Duluth City Councilors approved a resolution to question the EPA with focus on their use of hydrogen fluoride at the refinery.