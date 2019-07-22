Outside Storytime by Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Recreation department joined hands with the Duluth Public Library to bring an outdoor storytime to Bayfront Festival Park.

Parents of young children gathered to hear stories, sing songs, and play music.

The free event allows people of all backgrounds to attend and be exposed to the activities which are all geared at early childhood education.

“When kids are in those preschool skills a lot of different factors are important to getting them ready for school and ready to learn physical activity sitting and ready stories, movement, all those things, small motor skills big motor skills and just being outdoors is so healthy for children,” said Susan Schumacher, the supervisor for youth services at the Duluth Public Library.

The program will happen again in two weeks on August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m..