Professionals Stand Against Child Abuse

DULUTH, Minn. – The Stand Against Child Abuse Conference draws hundreds from all over Minnesota.

For the fifth annual event in Duluth the conference is hoping to help people better serve children dealing with abuse situations.

One in ten children across the nation experience physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime. .

This year’s theme for the conference is to promote hope and healing for children dealing with physical and sexual child abuse.

But the Minnesota Children’s Alliance and First Witness Child Advocacy center are also making sure people working with children are aware of how to better respond to abuse situations.

“We want our agencies to work together and work together effectively in order to have the opportunity for healing, opportunity for justice, and the opportunity for children to grow up and reach their potential,” said Traci Clanaugh.

The Executive Director of the Minnesota Children’s Alliance works firsthand with children dealing with abuse.

She believes providing healing to children can be very satisfying.

“I think that is the most rewarding part of my job and of anybody’s job to know we are making a difference,” said Marcia Milliken.

Law enforcement, mental health professionals, and advocates were among those in attendance.

The professionals will be in town for one more day as the conference continues until tomorrow.