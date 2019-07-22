Update: Authorities Identify Male Victim of Skidsteer Tractor Incident

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the Sunday night skidsteer tractor accident as 50-year-old Sheldon D. Sandberg of Cook.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 8:00 p.m. that a male had been trapped underwater for approximately 30 minutes after the skidsteer he was driving flipped into a pond.

According to authorities, family members had attempted to rescue the man by pulling out the tractor, but were unsuccessful.

After multiple rescue officials were on scene, they were able to remove the tractor, search the pond, but the occupant was not located.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad was able to use an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in the pond, and with its live camera and sonar technologies, were able to locate the male deceased at the bottom of the pond.

Authorities report the pond to be approximately eight feet deep.

Officials say it appears the man had been mowing grass with the tractor next to the man made pond and got too close to the edge, causing the tractor to fall into the pond upside down, ultimately trapping the driver underwater.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minnesota.