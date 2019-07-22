Update: Suspicious Death in Spooner Ruled Homicide

The Case Remains Under Investigation

SPOONER, Wis. – The Spooner Police Department has ruled the suspicious death of a 52-year-old male as a homicide.

According to a recent press release, authorities say the body of Troy Sweep, 52, was found in his Spooner residence on July 16.

Investigators found evidence at the scene which they deemed suspicious in nature.

An autopsy of the victim was performed and the death has been ruled a homicide.

The case remains under investigation and law enforcement does not believe the public is in any danger.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.