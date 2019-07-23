Duluthians Meet Candidates Running for Mayor, City Council, School Board

Meet and greet at Incline Station hosted by Club 710

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians met city candidates running for mayor, city council, and school board.

Eighteen candidates, including four incumbents, attended the meet and greet at the Incline Station in Downtown Duluth.

The event was put on by the 710 Club, a political group who wants to keep voters informed.

“Tonight we just decided to open up our meeting to all our local candidates, allow them to meet with the public, and get as many candidates together as possible, celebrate democracy in our town,” said Keith Passow, Chair of the 710 Club.

Because there are so many open races in Duluth this year, and so many candidates running, many people at the event had never met some of the political hopefuls.

“A lot of the candidates on the ticket right now I don’t know and a lot of our people said the same thing so it’s an opportunity for people to get to meet them and find out why they’re running for office and what issues they are running for,” said Sharon Bergquist of the 710 Club.

The club would like to host a forum for the remaining candidates after the primary election on August 13th.