Fish Heads to Perform Thursday Evening in Gary New Duluth

The Fish Heads' Performance is One of Three Free Musical Events Happening this Summer in Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Fish Heads and Friends, an evening of blues to bluegrass, will entertain crowds Thursday, July 25 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Gary New Duluth Pavilion.

Fish Heads and Friends will perform starting at 5:00 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public to attend.

Concessions will be available for sale.

This is just one of many concerts put on by folks in the Gary New Duluth neighborhood throughout the summer.

The effort is a work in progress as residents try to get more people involved with activities in the Gary New Duluth neighborhood.

Click here for more information.

Upcoming free summer events include:

United States Air Force Band of Mid-America, Starlifter: Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the outdoor performance pavilion at the GND REC.

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be in the Stowe School gymnasium.

Music from the Alps to the Adriatic featuring the Singing Slovenes and special guest, Kerry Christensen, World Champion Yodeler: Saturday, September 7 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the outdoor performance pavilion at the GND REC.

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be in the Stowe School gymnasium. This is a true festival with games for the kids, ethnic food, a huge bake sale and more.