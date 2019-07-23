Greyhounds Basketball Team Host Twin Ports Summer Jam

14 teams from across the Northland competed at the tournament, including the hosts the Greyhounds boys basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East High School was the place to be this week for the Twin Ports Summer Jam.

14 teams from across the Northland competed at the tournament, including the hosts the Greyhounds boys basketball team. The event featured teams from all different class groups like Cloquet and Northwestern in Wisconsin. Along with summer camps, Duluth East takes part in several other tourneys, which is an important part of their off-season program.

“Coach McDonald preaches it a lot to always get in the gym. A lot of our guys play dual sports, triple-sport athletes. It’s always good to make sure your shot is right. Get in the gym and get extra shots, even if it’s for 30 minutes,” junior Za Buffalo said.

“Basketball teams are made from November to March. Basketball players are made from March to November. For us it’s all about what next year’s March looks like and what’s our journey to March and how can we be as good as we can be. To have an opportunity like this to have everyone here to play against is great and it helps along the journey,” Greyhounds head coach Rhett McDonald.

And in the championship game, Coach McDonald’s Greyhounds fell to his father’s team Cambridge-Isanti 53–39.