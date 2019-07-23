Kwik Trip Hosts Job Fair in Proctor

Proctor, MN – Kwik Trip hosted a job fair Tuesday afternoon at the Blackwoods in Proctor.

It’s in preparation for their new store opening on Boundary Avenue.

That location is the first in Proctor area, and one of 21 in the Twin Ports.

“Turnout’s been phenomenal. We’ve had a lot of people every day. We’re hiring part-time, full-time and leadership positions,” Store Leader, Chad Manney says.

The job fair ends Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

If you didn’t get a chance to stop by, Kwik Trip will be holding another job fair on July 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Proctor Blackwoods.