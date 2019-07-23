Man Accused of Stealing Duluth Officer’s Taser Charged

DULUTH, Minn.-The suspect accused of taking a Duluth police officer’s taser Friday has been charged with four different counts including a felony (video found here).

Bryan Hathaway, 32, has been charged with disarming a police officer (felony), along with the misdemeanors of obstructing the legal process, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, and fleeing on foot.

According the criminal complaint it all happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at the Tri-Towers after police responded to a report of an unwanted man.

Officers confronted him and he then ran. Police eventually caught up to him where a struggle ensued where police say Hathaway resisted arrest.

During that altercation, the suspect grabbed one of the officer’s taser. Police were able to get it away from him. Police then got the suspect to the ground where he bit one of the officer’s fingers.

At the time of the arrest, a warrant was out for Hathaway for domestic assault.

His next court date has not been set.