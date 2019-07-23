Minnesota PGA Junior Tour Stops in the Northland

This stop of the tour started on Monday at the Lester Park Golf Course and wrapped up Tuesday at the Enger Park Golf Course.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, young golfers from across Minnesota made stops right here in the Northland as part of this year’s Minnesota PGA Junior Tour.

64 golfers ages 10 to 16 hit the links for the two days of competition and all events are 18-hole stroke play. This stop of the tour started on Monday at the Lester Park Golf Course and wrapped up Tuesday at the Enger Park Golf Course. Although the tour features golfers from across the state, a handful of local kids were part of the competition and enjoyed seeing this tour back in their hometown.

“It’s cool. The Junior PGA has been doing really well at scheduling tournaments around here. It’s just an easy 20 minute drive up here, play with your friends, shoot good scores and just have a good time,” said Mason Anderson of Cloquet.

“It’s really fun just because I know the courses and everything and you get to compete against some of your friends. I would say I knew the course a little bit better than others just because I’ve had the chances to play at so it’s definitely an advantage,” Duluth native Tucker Dallaird said.