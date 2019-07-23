Need For Nurses At All Time High

Hospitals around town are becoming more creative on ways to attract new workers

DULUTH, Minn.- And the construction industry isn’t the only workforce that is going through hiring stress.

Over the last year, healthcare leaders say there are fewer people applying for jobs at both hospitals in the Northland, and it doesn’t seem to be turning around anytime soon. That is why hospitals are trying more creative methods to encourage nurses and nursing students to apply, even visiting some colleges in the area.

“The students really enjoy the experience that they have here and it’s also really important in general for those in our regions to think of all the career opportunities because many times nurses when they look for a job, it’s important for their significant other or family member to have job opportunities. It’s not just nursing, it really involves our entire communities”, said Cindy Kent, Chief Nursing Officer at Essentia Health.

Essentia Health is hosting a job fair that begins Wednesday and runs through Monday.