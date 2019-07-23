Police: 50-Plus Complaints Against Hermantown Lumber Co. Totaling $290K In Unfulfilled Work

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Press Release) – The Hermantown Police Department has received numerous calls from victims who have ordered products such as windows or lumber packages from the Hermantown Lumber Company, which was located at 3707 Lavaque Road, Hermantown, Minn.

The Hermantown Lumber Company ceased operations on June 28, 2019, and many orders that were fully or partially paid have gone unfulfilled.

Minardi Millwork and Lumber recently began business operations out of the same location as the former Hermantown Lumber Company.

Minardi Millwork and Lumber is not affiliated with, nor are they aware of any prior contracts or business deals held by the Hermantown Lumber Company.

The Hermantown Police Department currently has received reports from more than 50 victims, totaling more than $290,000 in unfulfilled orders by the Hermantown Lumber Company. At the time of this press release, there are no pending charges in this case – as the investigation is ongoing.

The Hermantown Police Department is asking that if you have purchased any items from anyone doing business as the Hermantown Lumber Company and have not received your items purchased to please contact the Hermantown Police Department, if you have not already done so, at 218-729-1200 to file a police report.