Roses In Full Bloom

Roses of all colors are in full bloom over at Leif Erikson Park

DULUTH, Minn.- One of Duluth’s most visible and popular parks is in full bloom right now.

The Rose Garden in Leif Erikson Park was filled with Northlanders checking out and even getting a smell or two of all the different roses down at the park.

One visitor we talked with who had a rose garden for years, says having something like this here in Duluth is unreal.

“You come out here on any given weekend there’s thousands, hundreds of people who come and view this. They come from all over. All the tourists, everybody looks at this”, said John Leikvoll, Superior Resident.

The process to prep these roses began in April when volunteers came out ready for the roses for the summer.