‘Share the Shred’ Gets Kids Outside and On Bikes

Spirit Mountain's program provides bikes to kids who may not be able to afford one.

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids and families got a free and friendly welcome into the sport of Mountain Biking at the Spirit Mountain Grand Avenue Chalet.

The summer “Share the Shred” series drew about 90-110 kids Tuesday night.

This year the YMCA Bike Fleet was available for kids to rent a limited number of youth-sized bikes and helmets to kids who may not be able to afford it.

According to organizers, it’s important to give all kids a chance to ride.

“It gives them a love for the outdoors,” said Tess Regenold, Action Sports Manager at Spirit Mountain. “It’s also a sport that, once you get a bike, it’s a fairly inexpensive sport and something that they can grow a passion.”

“That they can do as a family or they can do alone and something that they can take with them for the rest of their life.”

The third and final Share the Shred is August 6th. Pre-registration is encouraged as dates have filled up.