St. Louis County Social Worker Charged With Sex Crimes Terminated by County

DULUTH, Minn. – A St. Louis County social worker facing felony charges of criminal sexual conduct is no longer employed with the county.

According to a St. Louis County spokesperson, “Michael Bryant is no longer an employee of St. Louis County. We continue to work toward a timely resolution of the employment complaint.”

Bryant, 46, of Wrenshall is accused of forcing sex on one of his clients in her home.

Bryant had been with the county since 2001.

He faces one felony charge of criminal sex conduct of the third degree — psychotherapist during a session, and another count for outside a session.