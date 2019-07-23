Summer Readers Build-a-UFO at Superior Public Library

Kids make flying saucers out of household supplies and craft materials.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Tuesday some young Space Explorers at Superior Public Library made their own versions of alien flying saucers.

As part of the Library’s “Universe of Stories” Summer reading program, kids constructed their own flying saucers with paper plates, pipe cleaners, plastic cups, and other household and craft materials.

For some, it was a chance to channel their love for all things space.

“Well, I named it Bob,” said Addison Bowker, displaying her saucer. “I love space and I love art so I kinda wanted to like draw space and art. Like draw space but kind of like add things in space. I draw cool designs with space and stuff.”

Upcoming summer reading activities include fun with galaxy rocks, and a rocket design challenge in August.

Summer reading ends on August 30th.