Two Dogs Rescued From Fire In Gilbert

Dogs suffered from burns and smoke inhalation but are expected to fully recover

Gilbert Police and Fire responded to a home that was on fire shortly after 2:30 this afternoon.

The home was completely engulfed by the blaze when crews arrived.

First responders rescued two dogs from the home, and both suffered from burns and smoke inhalation but are expected to recover.

The Gilbert fire chief did not say if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but the structure is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the help of the State Fire Marshal’s office.

In addition to the Gilbert Fire Department, the Eveleth, Virginia, Fayal, Mountain Iron, Biwabik and Biwabik Township fire departments responded, as well as the Minnsota DNR, the Eveleth Police Departent, and the Eveleth Ambulance Service.

