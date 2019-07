Two Dogs Rescued From Large House Fire in Gilbert

The Home Appears to be a Total Loss

GILBERT, Minn. – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Gilbert Tuesday afternoon.

The Northland FireWire reports that fire crews were called to a home fully engulfed in flames on French Avenue East around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were rescued from the home and treated at a nearby animal hospital.

The home appears to be a total loss.