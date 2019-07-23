Women in Manufacturing Partners with American Red Cross to Give Back

The Women in Manufacturing networking group at USG Corporation in Cloquet is stepping up to lend a hand to those in need.

This year during their annual forum the ladies teamed up with the American Red Cross to provide hygiene products to men and women who may need them.

More than 50 women assembled 250 hygiene kits.

Each kit contains full sized personal products such as shampoo and toothpaste, which were donated by USG Corporation.

The Women in Manufacturing and USG both make an effort to do service projects throughout the year to remind folks any one could need help someday.

“We take for granted sometimes we can go to the store to pick up a tube of toothpaste. But you know people fall on hard times and we need to be able to provide and give back. One day it could be one of us.”

The American Red Cross is dedicated to helping people in need all year.

The organization believes it is important for people to give back whenever they can.

“Just by doing such a small thing as packing hygiene kits or just any small way you can help people that are in struggling situations. Just take the chance to do it,”

The kits will help support at risk veterans and those who have lost their homes because of a fire.

Hygiene kits will be distributed to local communities in Northern Minnesota.