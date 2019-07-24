A Celebration of Ashland’s Downtown Success

Ashland was recognized as one of the top six downtown areas in the entire state of Wisconsin

ASHLAND, Wis.- Ashland is being recognized as one of the best downtown communities in the entire state of Wisconsin. City leaders are praising the several new downtown developments that helped earn this recognition.

Downtown’s are often an important part of a city, and Ashland is being highlighted as one of just six communities in the entire state for accomplishments related to the communities downtown area.

Wednesday was the official opening for both the new Cobblestone Hotel property, and the new permanent home for the Lil’ Red furniture store. The Chequamegon Food Co-op also revealed a new mural on the side of their building highlighting the significance of Ashland’s downtown.

“Nobody has ever said they had a great trip to the strip mall. It’s really the downtown that is memorable and unique and we want to help our communities to maximize what makes them memorable and unique so they can grow and thrive and support small businesses and invest locally”, said Errin Welty, Wisconsin’s Downtown Development Project Manager.

Cobblestone’s owner says seeing Ashland thrive and be a tourist destination is a great boost for the community.

“At the top of the Chequamegon Bay is Bayfield and Madeline Island and the Apostle Islands and Ashland has almost been secondary to that but now at the top of Chequamegon Bay, Ashland is a partner in tourism and really the retail center for a wide area and is progressively moving forward and is just going to continue”, said Mark Gutteter, Cobbleston Inn & Suites Owner.

The entire Ashland downtown district celebrated with these new additions with open house festivities and in-store specials. This was also part of a statewide celebration of Wisconsin Main Street Day.