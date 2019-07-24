Ashland Recognized For Downtown Success

Ashland picked as top six downtown area in entire state of Wisconsin

ASHLAND, Wis.-There are thirty–four main street communities in Wisconsin, and today Ashland was picked as a community in the top six.

The state of Wisconsin’s downtown development program looks for cities that have unique announcements related artistic excellence and entrepreneurship.

The day included showing off some groundbreaking events like the official opening for the cobblestone hotel property, a new home for the Lil’ Red furniture store as well as a mural on the side of the Chequamegon Food Co–op building.

Owner of the brand new Cobblestone hotel says having a hotel in the heart of downtown has been something he’s wanted to do for awhile.

“It was a dream of mine having visited other communities were you can stay in a hotel and right in walking distance to everything. It’s something that has been dreamt and to have it finally happen is wonderful”, said Mark Gutteter, Cobblestone Inn & Suites Owner.

As for the community as a whole, the day was spent celebrating what brings so many people together.

“Nobody has ever said they had a great trip to the strip mall. It’s really the downtown that is memorable and unique and we want to help our communities to maximize what makes them memorable and unique so they can grow and thrive and support small businesses and invest locally”, said Errin Welty, Wisconsin Downtown Development Project Manager.

And with the new hotel right in the heart of the downtown, it brings the capability for even more businesses to come to Ashland.

“What it means is there is an opportunity for more development here. We have got 51 rooms, we are bringing in 100 people many nights of the year and they are right here ready to spend money and enjoy Ashland”, said Gutteter.

As for why the state does something like this, it’s mainly about creating new memories.

“We just want to recognize that downtown’s really are the key part of all of our communities that make people want to move somewhere, make people want to visit, they are what tie people to place”, said Welty.

Cobblestone’s owner says seeing Ashland thrive and be a tourist destination is a great boost for the community.

“Ashland is a partner in tourism and really the retail center for a wide area and is progressively moving forward and is just going to continue”, said Gutteter.

The entire Ashland downtown district celebrated with these new additions with open house festivities and in–store specials. This was also part of a statewide celebration of Wisconsin main street day.