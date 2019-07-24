Dog Parade Raises Money for Alzheimer’s Foundation

Eleven dogs marched in the parade through Duluth's Benedictine Living Community

DULUTH, Minn. – A dog parade marched through Duluth’s Benedictine Living Community, raising money for a good cause.

Eleven dogs took part in the parade.

The fourth annual event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Money collected will be used for research and supporting families impacted by dementia diseases.

Staff say the parade is a good chance for residents to get outside for a little fun.

“Animals are important to our residents as well as to our employees and they love to show off their pets and pets are lovable, people fall in love, and we had quite an assortment today of some really good looking pups,” said Merry Wallin, Foundation Development Director at the Benedictine Living Community.

This year’s best in show was a springer spaniel puppy named “Ruby Rose, Lily of the Valley.”