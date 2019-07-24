Hilltoppers Hockey Team Set to Host High School Summer Classic

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the High School Summer Classic returns to Mars Lakeview Arena. Eight teams, including the hosts Duluth Marshall, will take part in the fun and for most teams, it will be their first action since the season ended back in March.

“It’s hard to find ice, but we get out here as much as we can a couple times a week and just stay into it. Get the systems going, good power play, good penalty kill and breakouts just to get used to the guys and get ready for the year,” said senior defenseman Griff Pichetti.

“We’ll find out who can do things on the ice. Who’s going to be accountable and who I might have to look out for and tone them down a little bit. There’s always things that can come out of a summer tournament like that, but those are the things that I would look for,” said head coach Mark Vichorek.

It will be an especially big weekend for Duluth Marshall head coach Mark Vichorek as he will be making his coaching debut for the Hilltoppers.

Duluth Marshall will open the tourney against Bemidji on Friday night. Puck drop set for 5:30 p.m.