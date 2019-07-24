Legion Baseball: Lakeview Knocks Off West Duluth in Playoff Showdown

DULUTH, Minn. – Danny Wapola drove in two runs while Joe Vos and Drew Grindahl each had two hits as Lakeview defeated West Duluth 5-2 in the second round of the Legion baseball playoffs Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

Caden Edwards was stellar on the mound for Lakeview with five strikeouts in five innings of work. The playoffs now shift to Mettner Field in Cloquet.