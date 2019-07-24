Local Art Meets Local Brews at Hoops Brewing

Monthly Local Art Show held in brewery.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Wednesday local artists put their creations up for sale at Hoops Brewing Company during its Homemade Artisan Market.

Artists were selling all types of things like necklaces made of Lake Superior sea glass, to artwork of the Northland’s nature.

“We are, in the brewery we are all about community and coming together and just we have a big space,” said Hoops Event Coordinator Anne Robb. “And it’s kind just fun to feature them and other people maybe get introduced to local art.”

The market happens monthly, and if you would like your work featured in the show, just call Hoops Brewing.