Midwest Officials Gather in Wisconsin to Discuss CWD

The Conference Will Conclud on Thursday

(DNR)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wildlife officials from around the Midwest are converging in Wisconsin to discuss chronic wasting disease.

The two-day conference is set to begin Wednesday at Madison’s Monona Terrace convention center. It’s slated to conclude Thursday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting the event. Officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Wisconsin DNR, the Minnesota DNR and the Michigan DNR are scheduled to attend. They plan to discuss the latest research on CWD and how to better manage the disease. The conference will conclude with recommendations for improvement.

CWD attacks deer’s brains, causing them to grow thin, act abnormally and eventually die.