Stars Academy Talks Partnership with Timberwolves, Lynx

The partnership comes from a long-standing relationship between George Ellis and the late Will Starks.

DULUTH, Minn. – We are less than a week away from the annual Starks Academy Basketball Camp and this year, camp director Dyami Starks is bringing two very special guests: the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx.

The partnership comes from a long-standing relationship between T’Wolves and Lynx Youth Academy director George Ellis and the late Will Starks, the namesake of Starks Academy.

“George Ellis really wants to use us as his pilot affiliate program. The Timberwolves are really focused, and I give them a ton of credit, on building grassroots programs that will help them and us. And I think he wants to use Starks Academy as that focus and lens and I’m deeply honored,” said Starks.

There’s still time to sign up so if you’re interested, click here.